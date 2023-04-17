Vijayendra and family possess assets worth over ₹126.18 crore

April 17, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga:

B.Y.Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, contesting for Shikaripur constituency in Shivamogga district, and his wife Prema Vijayendra possess assets worth over ₹126.18 crores. However, the couple does not own a car.

Mr..Vijayendra filed his nomination papers for the Shikaripur constituency on Monday. According to the affidavit on assets and liabilities he furnished along with the nomination papers, 47-year-old Vijayendra has cash and movable assets worth ₹46.82 crore. His wife owns movable property worth ₹7.85 crore. And, the current value of immovable property that the couple possesses is ₹70.11 crore. They have liabilities of ₹34.52 crore.

They possess a tractor and a trailer worth a total of ₹ 1.75 lakh. There is no mention of cars in the affidavit. The couple has gold, diamond, and silver items worth ₹2.29 crore. Mr. Vijayendra has 1.34 kg of gold, while his wife has 1.25 kg of gold items.

The candidate’s family has agricultural land in Shikaripur, non-agricultural land in Doddaballapur, Ramanagaram, Shikaripura, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru. They have seven residential buildings.

Mr. Vijayendra has two criminal cases pending against him. One case has been registered by Lokayukta Police in Bengaluru on allegations of bribing a public servant. Another case is related to money laundering investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement, according to the affidavit.