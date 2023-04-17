ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayendra and family possess assets worth over ₹126.18 crore

April 17, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga:

Vijayendra couple does not own a car

The Hindu Bureau

B.Y.Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, contesting for Shikaripur constituency in Shivamogga district, and his wife Prema Vijayendra possess assets worth over ₹126.18 crores. However, the couple does not own a car.

Mr..Vijayendra filed his nomination papers for the Shikaripur constituency on Monday. According to the affidavit on assets and liabilities he furnished along with the nomination papers, 47-year-old Vijayendra has cash and movable assets worth ₹46.82 crore. His wife owns movable property worth ₹7.85 crore. And, the current value of immovable property that the couple possesses is ₹70.11 crore. They have liabilities of ₹34.52 crore.

They possess a tractor and a trailer worth a total of ₹ 1.75 lakh. There is no mention of cars in the affidavit. The couple has gold, diamond, and silver items worth ₹2.29 crore. Mr. Vijayendra has 1.34 kg of gold, while his wife has 1.25 kg of gold items.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate’s family has agricultural land in Shikaripur, non-agricultural land in Doddaballapur, Ramanagaram, Shikaripura, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru. They have seven residential buildings.

Mr. Vijayendra has two criminal cases pending against him. One case has been registered by Lokayukta Police in Bengaluru on allegations of bribing a public servant. Another case is related to money laundering investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement, according to the affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US