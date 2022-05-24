Vijayendra and BSY adopt cautious approach

Vijayendra asks his supporters to conduct themselves with ‘patience and dignity’

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra adopted a cautious approach on the BJP high command rejecting the latter’s candidature for the Legislative Council polls on Tuesday.

While Mr. Yediyurappa congratulated all those who have made it into the list, Mr. Vijayendra appealed to party workers and his supporters to conduct themselves with “patience and dignity”. He also asked them not to take to social media to make any “unnecessary comments.”

“I would like to convey to all my well-wishers that any unnecessary comments on social media and elsewhere will not only damage the reputation of our party, but would also hurt the sentiments of Mr. Yediyurappa and myself,” he said in a tweet.

“Each one of us is a disciplined karyakartha (party worker) and we have to abide by the party’s decision. Our party has and will never let down those who have potential,” he said.

“My party and our leadership have always encouraged and stood by me ever since I entered politics, by giving me an opportunity to work as vice-president of the party State unit. I appeal to all k aryakarthas and my supporters to understand that power and position themselves are not the ultimate objectives in politics,” he said.

He described Mr. Yediyurappa as a man from RSS cadre who has dedicated his life to building the party in Karnataka from grassroots, paving the way to opening the doors for party in South India.

Meanwhile, party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel maintained that all the four candidates, who have been chosen by the party high command for contesting the Council polls, were from the list of 20 members recommended by the party State core committee.

BJP candidate airlifted to make up for delay

One of the candidate, Hemalatha Naik was still in her native place Koppal when her name was cleared by the party high command for MLC polls.

With about four hours left for the deadline for nominations to end, she was flown in to Bengaluru in a helicopter soon after she reached Tumakuru from Koppal by road.