Vijayapura youth featured in PM’s Mann Ki Baat becomes a celebrity

Santosh Patil from Vijayapura has become a celebrity after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to him in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday.

The Prime Minister praised Mr. Patil for outsmarting a conman who tried to pose as a policeman and digitally arrest him.

Mr. Patil said that he was receiving several congratulatory messages for this.

On September 19, senior IPS officer and MD of Telangana Road Transport Corporation Vishwanath Sajjanar highlighted the issue on X (Twitter).

He had spoken to Mr. Patil and congratulated him on his brave response to the fraudster. He highlighted how Mr. Patil had cleverly avoided falling into the trap set by cybercrooks.

Mr. Modi discussed India’s digital safety challenges and gave this example of how to avoid falling into such traps.

Mr. Sajjanar urged citizens to remain cautious against such attempts.

“Cybercriminals are impersonating State/UT police, NCB, CBI, RBI and other law enforcement agencies. They extort money by convincing people that they are under digital arrest. There is nothing like digital arrest in law. If anybody tells you that you are digitally arrested, please report it to the cybercrime wing or the nearest police station immediately,” he said.

“If anyone falls prey to such cyber frauds or the fraudsters try to contact you, please dial 1930 immediately for assistance. Let us come together to create a Digital Safer India,” he said.

Mr. Sajjanar posted a message on social media on Sunday, thanking the Prime Minister.