One person was crushed under the wheels of the chariot during the annual car fair of the village deity in B.B. Ingalagi near Devar Hippargi in Vijayapura district on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

Devendrappa Badiger, 25, fell in front of the wheels and went under it when he was pushed around by the crowd at the Ghana Gurusiddeshwar Jatra festival.

He was killed instantly. A case has been registered in Kalakeri police station.

