Vijayapura women make their own mini Shaheen Bagh

Inspired by the women of New Delhi who have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh, hundreds of women of Vijayapura city have made their own mini Shaheen Bagh at the garden of the historic Asar Mahal.

Holding a protest for about a fortnight now, hundreds of women gather under the tamarind tree daily for over six hours to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“When lakhs of women are staging a peaceful protest across the country, it becomes our moral responsibility to extend our solidarity with them. At the same time, being a citizen of India, it is also our right to protest against any decision which is against the Constitution,” said Habiba Mulla, a class 9student.

Ms. Habiba has been participating in the protest for over 10 days now. “The Constitution makes it clear that religion cannot become the base for giving citizenship to anybody. The CAA is formulated in violation of this basic principal,” she said.

Countering the allegations that women from minorities are opposing the Act only because they are against the BJP, Ms. Habiba said that they are protesting to protect the Constitution and not oppose the BJP.

“Creating this narrative that opposing the government policy is equal to opposing the country, is grossly wrong and misleading. When the people have the right to vote for any party to form the government, the same citizens also have the right to oppose any move which is against the citizens or against the Constitution,” she said.

Sufiya Wati, 65, who is also one of the protestors, said that they have been holding a peaceful protest without even raising slogans against anybody.

Nusrat Kazi, 27, who is coming to the place with her four-month-old son, says that her husband and in-laws are supporting her.

“Without the support of the family members, it is not possible to venture out everyday for over six hours for a protest. Our family members too have realized the importance of agitation, therefore, they are supporting us in the protest,” Ms. Kazi said.

When asked how long they would continue the protest, they answered unanimously: “Till CAA is withdrawn”.