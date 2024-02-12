Vijayapura Unani students bag four RGUHS ranks

February 12, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Belagavi

Four students of Vijayapura-based SECAB Society’s Luqman Unani Medical College have obtained State ranks in the Unani Medical College examinations conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

Sumaiya Mulla has scored the first rank and gold medal with 82.41%, Khatijata-ul-Kubra the second rank with 80.57%, Tabassum Kudachi the third rank with 80.52% and Syed Abdul Rasheed has secured the seventh rank with 79.13% in the BUMS Degree examination.

Society president S.A. Punekar, general secretary A.S. Patil, director Salahuddin Ayubi, dean Aqeel Qadri, principal Shahnaz Banu and faculty members have congratulated the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.