Vijayapura to host two-day job fair from February 28

A two-day job fair would be held on ITI College premises in Vijayapura from February 28. The district administration is making all arrangements for the event to provide as many job opportunities as possible to job-seekers in the district.

A website, www.vijyapuraudyogmela.com, has also been developed for the applicants to register their names and upload details before participating in the fair. According to officials, several committees have already been constituted for the event.

These committees include the management committee, basic facilities committee, marquee committee, publicity, hospitality, invitation and transportation committees. The administration has asked the participating companies to provide the details of vacancies, based on which the list of vacancies for potential job-seekers could be prepared.

Over 5,000 job-seekers are expected to participate in the event. Wide publicity is being given to make sure that more number of job-seekers and job-providers participate in the event.

For further details, call Ph: 08352-250383, 297019 and 260360 or email: dsdovijayapur2017@gmail.com.