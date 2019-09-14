Vijayapura to host State-level mountain biking event

Vijayapura will host the two-day 15th State-level mountain biking championship from Saturday. The event is being organised by the Karnataka Amateur Cycling Association and 12 teams of different districts, including Bengaluru, Gadag, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Vijayapura, will take part. The event will be held behind the new BLDE campus in the city.

Cyclists, aged above 14, can participate in the championship. “It is for the second time that the district is hosting the mountain biking championship. In the past, the association has held several track events in the district,” said Raju Biradar, the district president of the association. He said the land behind the new BLDE campus was chosen as it has a rough terrain and should pose a challenge for the participants. Mr. Biradar said that at some places artificial obstacles have also been added.

“The event will provide an opportunity to local cyclists to showcase their talent and find a place in national-level events,” Mr. Biradar said.

Mr. Biradar said that those who get selected in the State-level championship will get a chance to participate in the national-level championship to be held in Pune next month.