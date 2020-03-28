Vijayapura tightens home-quarantine measures

Vijayapura became the first district in the State to home-quarantine the people who have arrived from infected States and districts.

At a press briefing after the daily meeting on COVID-19 on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that since close to 3,000 people have possibly came to Vijayapura from affected districts such as Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, and Tumakuru and from places such as Mumbai in Maharashtra, their health condition needed to be monitored.

“We have decided to launch the drive to keep such people at home for 14 days. W are seeking the full cooperation of the people. Our priority is to prevent the spreading of the virus in the district. Thankfully, no positive cases have bee reported so far”, he said.

Till now, only those who returned from foreign countries were being home quarantined.

Around 1,500 migrant workers from other States working in the district were trying to flee to their respective places but they have been stopped by the police. Since the borders are sealed, they cannot go out. The district administration has decided to lodge them in one of the Morarji Desai Residential Schools. They would be provided food and medical facilities at the hostel till the lockdown period ends.

On the complaints of blackmarketing of groceries and vegetables, Mr. Patil urged people to show humanity in the time of crisis and do not misuse the situation.