Karnataka

Vijayapura student gets first rank in Karnataka in unani exams

Unani examinations were held by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS)  

Students of the SECAB Luqman Unani Medical College in Vijayapura have got encouraging results in the unani examinations held by the RGUHS. As many as five students have got State-level ranks.

Among degree students, Farah Khatoon Parvez Ahmed got the first rank with 81.67% marks, Khan Batul Mazar got the 7th rank with 79.94% marks and Aseema Mahin got 8th rank with 79.83% marks.

Among post-graduate students, Salma Choush stood second in Karnataka in medicine with 66.83% marks, and Saba Parveen Alam got the third rank in OBG discipline with 70.45% marks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 2:35:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/vijayapura-student-gets-first-rank-in-karnataka-in-unani-exams/article38352465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY