Vijayapura student gets first rank in Karnataka in unani exams

Students of the SECAB Luqman Unani Medical College in Vijayapura have got encouraging results in the unani examinations held by the RGUHS. As many as five students have got State-level ranks.
Among degree students, Farah Khatoon Parvez Ahmed got the first rank with 81.67% marks, Khan Batul Mazar got the 7th rank with 79.94% marks and Aseema Mahin got 8th rank with 79.83% marks.
Among post-graduate students, Salma Choush stood second in Karnataka in medicine with 66.83% marks, and Saba Parveen Alam got the third rank in OBG discipline with 70.45% marks.