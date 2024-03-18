Vijayapura scientists get patent for automatic sugarcane planting machine

March 18, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Indian Patent Office has granted some patents to scientists of BLDE institutions in Vijayapura for inventions in various disciplines.

One of them is for the invention of Automatic Sugarcane Planting Machine. Associate professor of Mechanical Engineering Samir Kulkarni and his associates and students in the PG Halakatti Engineering College have received Intellectual Property Certificate for their invention of the machine.

The invention helps farmers complete sugarcane planting at a low cost and with minimum labour.

Experiments have proved that the machine can take up two-and-a-half acres of land with the help of two workers at a cost of just ₹3,500. It can also automatically harvest sugarcane into 3ft, 4ft, 5ft sizes in an hour. It also does the work of raising farm bunds by digging and planting sugarcane buds.

The machines available in the market now are at least three times costlier to run.

BLDE University plans to make this technology available to farmers, said a release. Mass production can lead to reduction of price.

Dr. Kulkarni can be contacted on Ph: 9448972991.

Engineering college professors have also got another patent for Water monitoring system with automatic motor control. A team of researchers, Pradeep V. Malaji and Vijayakumar Jatti, has received the Intellectual Property Certificate for the invention.

The self-driven motor control tool will help people save, preserve and also, stop misuse of water. It will also prevent machines from catching rust and help reduce noise. It uses ultrasonic sensors and other hi- tech tools to measure availability of water and estimation of underground water levels. It can be operated using a mobile application.

For more information, call Prof.​ Malaji on Ph: 7845755299 or Prof. Jatti on Ph: 9448139327.