Vijayapura scientist wins global acclaim

The Hindu Bureau October 16, 2022 21:34 IST

Raghavendra V. Kulkarni, Registrar of BLDE (Deemed to be University), Vijayapura has been listed among the “Top 2% Scientists in the World” by Stanford University-Elsevier world ranking-2022 for his work in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

This is the second year in succession that the professor of pharmacy is getting such global recognition. This rank is based on the top 100,000 scientists by C-scores (number of citations, excluding self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above.

He is working on polymer based novel drug delivery systems for Diabetes, Hypertension and Cancer. He has received a research grant of ₹91 lakh from external funding agencies. He has published 113 research and review papers in national and international journals and presented 87 papers in national and international conferences. He has also filed seven patents and wrote six books on various subjects. Prof Kulkarni is ranked 15th among Indian scientists and 130th among scientists of the world in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences and polymers.

Chancellor M.B. Patil , Vice Chancellor Dr. R.S. Mudhol, governing body members have congratulated Dr. Kulkarni.