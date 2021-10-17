Vijayapura police in saffron rakes up controversy on social media

Pictures of the police personnel wearing saffron were shared widely on social media

Pictures of Vijayapura police dressing up in saffron shawls for Vijaya dashami raked up a storm on social media on October 17.

Pictures of the SP H.D. Anand Kumar and other police personnel wearing Kurta pyjama, with flowing saffron shawls taken before the rural police station were shared widely on social media.

While some people liked them, some others objected. Some said that the Vijayapura police had abandoned the principle of neutrality and had taken up the colours of the ruling party and the Sangh Parivar.

Some micro bloggers said that this was not expected from the police, who were supposed to be agents of the law and not agents of the government. Some others described it as an example of the jungle raj, where police were anti-people.

Some others said that this is the natural fallout of the State where the CM gave a clean chit to moral policing.