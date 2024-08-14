ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayapura police arrest five in lawyer murder case

Published - August 14, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The police quote the accused as saying that the deceased had earlier threatened to kill them

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayapura Police have arrested five people on the charge of killing a lawyer Ravi Myalinkeri and trying to make it look like a hit-and-run case.

The crime happened at Bagalkot Cross in Vijayapura on August 8. An SUV without a number plate hit the lawyer’s vehicle and dragged him for a distance of about two kilometres.

An investigation team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yeligar, found that it was not an accident but a planned murder.

“Initial investigation points to Tulsiram being the mastermind,” Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Sonawane told reporters in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

The probe revealed that the gang had snatched the car from a Vijayapura resident. Alex was driving the car, he said.

Five of the accused, Tulsiram, Alex, Shanmukh, Prakash and Murugesh, have been arrested.

They told the police that Ravi kidnapped Tulsiram and Alex and threatened to kill them a few days before his murder.

The police team, including Inspectors Mahantesh Mathapati and Pradeep Talakeri, will be honoured, the Superintendent of Police said.

