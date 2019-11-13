Vijayapura-Mangaluru train flagged off

A train connecting Vijayapura with the coastal districts was flagged off here on Monday, providing service between Vijayapura and Mangaluru.

The train was inaugurated by MP Ramesh Jigajinagi on Monday evening at the Vijayapura Railway Station.

It is the second train that Vijayapura is getting in a month after the one between Vijayapura and Yeshwantpur was launched by Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

The train between Vijayapura and Mangaluru which will ensure convenience to the people here in reaching Mangaluru.

According to the railway officials, the train would leave Vijayapura at 6 p.m. and reach Mangaluru at 12.45 p.m. the next day. It will leave Mangaluru at 4.30 p.m. and reach Vijayapura at 11.45 a.m. the next day.

The train will en route cover Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag, Hubballi, Haveri, Davangere, Hassan.

Meanwhile, commuters expressed happiness over the new train which they said will also help provide rail service to Hubballi, Davangere and Hassan.

The train would also help save cost as the fare was feasible compared to bus travel.