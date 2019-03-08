Vijayapura improves position in clean city ranking

The historic Vijayapura (earlier known as Bijapur) has taken a significant lead in improving its ranking in the list of clean cities of the country.

In the ranking chart announced on Wednesday, the city has jumped to 251 from 275 last year and 321 in 2017.

Though the city, on many counts, still needs to improve its functioning to maintain cleanliness, the latest ranking proves that the corporation has taken effective steps in keeping the city clean.

Corporation Commissioner Audram, who is happy with the improved ranking, said that after taking charge, he, with the help of corporators, took several steps to keep the city clean.

Elaborating on the steps taken in waste management and disposing of garbage, he said that the primary focus was to increase door-to-door collection of garbage.

“As garbage was not collected from hundreds of houses every day, people had no choice but to throw waste in open areas or on the roadside. We decided to address this issue first,” he said.

Dr. Audram said that the corporation introduced more garbage collection vehicles fitted with loudspeaker playing songs on the importance of cleanliness.

By identifying areas where vehicles were earlier not visiting to collect garbage, the vehicles were sent to these areas in two shifts.

“Earlier, garbage was being collected only in the day time; but we arranged for two shifts where in the second shift, vehicles started collecting garbage from residential and commercial areas. This change helped in collection of garbage to a great extent,” he said.

He said that awareness was spread in schools and colleges about cleanliness; wall paintings were done in many areas of the city on the ill-effects of dumping garbage in the open and the traditional Rangoli was drawn everyday at places where people were dumping garbage.

“All these efforts, the cooperation from corporators and people have helped us improve our ranking. Hopefully, we will do better the next year,” Dr. Audram said.