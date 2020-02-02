Vijayapura-Hubballi Intercity expected to start from Feb. 15

Railways is expected to start the Vijayapura-Hubballi Intercity from Feburary 15.

The train service, a long pending demand, was announced recently by Union Minister for State for Railways Suresh Angadi during a meeting in Hubballi.

There was a train between Solapur and Hubballi, connecting Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Gadag, but it was suspended.

According to SWR, they were finding it difficult to operate the train owing to track doubling works between Hotagi and Gadag.

According to officials, after the announcement of the train by the Minister himself, the officials are making required arrangements for starting the service.

The schedule will be fixed after checking the availability of track.

Sources said that the timing would be convenient for passengers.

According to sources, a Hubballi-Varanasi train, connecting Vijayapura, is also likely to start from February 15.

However, final announcement is yet be made.