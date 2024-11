Laxman Nimbargi took charge as Superintendent of Police in Vijayapura on Monday. He was serving in Bengaluru as one of the Deputy Commissioners of Police.

A 2014-batch IPS officer, he is an Electronics and Communications Engineer. He has served in Belagavi, Ballari, Udupi, Chitradurga and Bantwal.

