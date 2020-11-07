Vijayapura gang war: Police arrest five more persons

The Vijayapura police have arrested five more persons in connection with the gang war resulting in two deaths near the city on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Yaseen Dandaragi Atalatti, 25, Kareppa alias Gooli Mahadev Sonnad, 25, Siddu Bommanagjobi, 34, Sanju alias Sachin Manavar Aliabad, 28, and Ravi Dhareppa Bandi Chadachan, 20.

The police have recovered a machete, two home-made pistols, five rounds of bullets, four mobile phones, and an autorickshaw from the accused.

SP Anupam Agrawal told journalists that this takes the total arrests to seven.

He congratulated a team led by Additional SP Ram Arasidhi, Dy. SP Lakshmi Narayan, Circle Inspectors M.K. Dyamanannanvar, Ravindra Naikodi, Sunil Kamble, Suresh Bandegumbal, Basavaraj Mukartihal, and other officers and personnel.