Vijayapura-Mangaluru Express train service extended

September 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway will extend the periodicity of some express special trains with the existing timings and stoppages.

Train No 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Special Express, which was earlier notified to run every day up to September 30, 2023, will be extended further from October 1 to December 31, 2023.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Special Express, which was earlier notified to run every day up to October 1, 2023, will be extended further from October 2 to January 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stoppage

North Western Railway has notified additional stoppages for Train Nos 22497/22498 Shri Ganganagar-Tiruchchirappalli-Shri Ganganagar Weekly Humsafar Superfast Express at Nagaur Station on an experimental basis and continue it till further advice.

Train No 22497 Shri Ganganagar-Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express will be provided experimental stoppage at Naguar with effect from September 25. Accordingly, this train will arrive at Nagaur at 9.03 p.m. and leave at 9.05 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.