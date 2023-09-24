Vijayapura-Mangaluru Express train service extended

September 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway will extend the periodicity of some express special trains with the existing timings and stoppages.

Train No 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Special Express, which was earlier notified to run every day up to September 30, 2023, will be extended further from October 1 to December 31, 2023.

Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Special Express, which was earlier notified to run every day up to October 1, 2023, will be extended further from October 2 to January 1, 2024.

Stoppage

North Western Railway has notified additional stoppages for Train Nos 22497/22498 Shri Ganganagar-Tiruchchirappalli-Shri Ganganagar Weekly Humsafar Superfast Express at Nagaur Station on an experimental basis and continue it till further advice.

Train No 22497 Shri Ganganagar-Tiruchchirappalli Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express will be provided experimental stoppage at Naguar with effect from September 25. Accordingly, this train will arrive at Nagaur at 9.03 p.m. and leave at 9.05 p.m.