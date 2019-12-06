Vijayapura dist. police install CCTV cameras

In a bid to upgrade its operations, the district police is installing CCTV cameras with advanced features.

The new cameras, with features such as Artificial Intelligence and night vision, are being installed in various parts of the city.

“We are installing cameras in prominent places of the city and they will help us trace and identify offenders. We are installing 40 Pan-Tilt-Zoom and 78 Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras,” said Prakash Nikam, Superintendent of Police.

Illustrating the functions of these cameras, he said that the police would upload pictures of habitual offenders. When the camera notices any face which resembles the picture uploaded, it instantly sends a message to the command system. Based on that, the police could identify and catch the offenders.

He said that other facilities such as a command control room, signal control, e-chelan, and public announcement system are also being planned.

Mr. Nikam said that considering the increasing population and traffic in the city, more facilities should be added as the present system does not meet the requirements.

The population of the city has crossed four lakh and over 20,000 local vehicles are moving in the city daily.

Over 10,000 vehicles are coming daily into the city from different districts.

For preventing traffic jams, traffic signals have been installed at the historical arch near Kamal Khan bazaar of the city.