Vijayapura DC to issue order on helmets for goverment workers

Expressing concern over increasing road fatalities owing to people not wearing helmets, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has said that soon an order would be issued making it mandatory for government employees and parents to wear helmets while dropping their children at school.

Speaking at the valedictory programme of the 31st National Safety Day on Saturday, he said though there is a law to this effect, many people are not following it. “Wearing helmets is not to avoid police action, but primarily for the safety of people. When people do not care about their own safety, rules need to be framed.”

Mr. Patil said that based on the request of the Superintendent of Police, Prakash Nikam, he would be issuing the order to all government employees.

Expressing regret that many people violate safety rules and perform stunts on their motorcycles, which could lead to fatal accidents, he said that they should not do anything that puts their life in danger. “You may be doing such acts to generate excitement, but the consequences could be fatal. You have a bright career ahead of you... you should act responsibly. Think about your parents before attempting adventures which could turn into misadventures,” he said.

In his address, Mr. Nikam said that on an average, one person dies in Vijayapura district daily in fatal road accidents because of lack of helmet.

On the occasion, children, who won prizes in competitions held on road safety, were felicitated.