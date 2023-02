Vijayapura Daily Express Special to be partially cancelled

February 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Belagavi

Due to maintenance of railway lines and other works, South Western Railway will cancel, partially cancel or regulate several trains.

This is necessitated due to the works of line block or power block for complete track renewal (CTR) works on the old tunnel between Jokatte and Padil stations.

Train No 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Daily Express Special leaving Vijayapura on February 6 and 7 will be partially cancelled between Hassan and Mangaluru Junction and this train will be terminated at Hassan, instead of at Mangaluru Junction.

Train No 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special leaving Mangaluru Junction on February 7 and 8, will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Hassan and it will originate from Hassan instead of Mangaluru Junction.

On February 7 and 8, 2023, Train Nos 06485 and 06484 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Daily Express Special and Train Nos 06489 and 06488 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central Daily Express Special trains will be cancelled.

Train No 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar Tri-weekly Express leaving Yesvantpur on February 6 will be regulated for 25 minutes at Padil station and there will be 45 minutes delay in running between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur stations.

Train No 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Daily Express Special leaving Vijayapura on February 5, which will be regulated for 25 minutes at Padil station, will arrive with a 30-minute delay at Mangaluru Junction.

Train No 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express leaving Kannur on February 6 will be regulated for 25 minutes at Padil station.

Train No 16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Daily Express leaving Karwar on February 6 will be regulated for 45 minutes between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction.

Train No 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Poorna Weekly Express leaving Ernakulam on February 6 will be regulated for 45 minutes between Mangaluru and Jokatte stations.

Train No 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Daily Express leaving KSR Bengaluru on February 6 and 7 will be regulated for 30 minutes between Padil and Jokatte stations.

Train No 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Daily Express leaving KSR Bengaluru on February 6 and 7 will be regulated for 25 minutes at Padil station and there will be 30 minutes delay in arrival at Kannur station.

Train No 16585 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Express leaving SMVT Bengaluru on February 6 and 7 will be regulated for 25 minute at Padil station and there will be 30 minutes delay in arrival at Mangaluru Central.

Train No 16516 Karwar-Yesvantpur Tri-weekly Express leaving Karwar on February 7 will be regulated for 45 minutes between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction.

Train No 16575 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Tri-weekly Express leaving Yesvantpur on February 7 will be regulated for 25 minutes at Padil station and there will be 30 minutes delay in arrival at Mangaluru Junction.

Train No 06487 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur Daily Express Special leaving Mangaluru Central on February 7 will be regulated for 25 minutes between Mangaluru Junction and Padil stations.

Train No 16586 Mangaluru Central-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Express leaving Mangaluru Central on February 7 will be regulated for 25 minutes between Mangaluru and Padil station.

Train No 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express leaving Kannur on February 7 will be regulated for 25 minutes at Padil station.

Train No 06486 Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Daily Express Special leaving Kabaka Puttur on February 7 will be regulated for 25 minutes at Padil station.

Train No 16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Daily Express leaving Karwar on February 7 will be regulated for 45 minutes between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction.

Train No 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yesvantpur Gomateshwara Tri-weekly Express will start an hour late from Mangaluru Junction on February 8.

Train No 16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express leaving Karwar [from February 8 to March 3] will be regulated for 20 minutes over Southern Railway jurisdiction, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Hubballi, Aneesh Hegde.