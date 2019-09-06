Vijayapura corpn. staff forced to stop encroachment drive

The drive against encroachment started by the Vijayapura City Corporation faced an obstacle from a former corporator Premanand Biradar on Thursday when he forced the corporation staff to stop the operation.

He also made sure that the removed items were handed over to the shop owners concerned.

As part of its encroachment drive, the corporation removed shops set up illegally near the railway station and the old Tahsildar’s office.

As the drive continued on Thursday, the staff arrived near the Vijayapura Development Authority office to remove shops set up illegally.

According to the corporation staff, officials of the Government Bal Bhavan, which is located next to these shops, had complained that miscreants were coming to these shops everyday and creating nuisance which affected the functioning of the Bal Bhavan. They had also complained that the miscreants were troubling girls from Bal Bhavan.

Taking action on the complaint, the corporation decided to remove the illegal shops.

When the corporation staff were removing the encroachments, Mr. Biradar arrived on the spot and opposed the process.

Taking the side of the shopkeepers, he wanted to know why the corporation was removing shops of poor people instead of taking action against bigger and influential persons. He said that he had given a list of places where, according to him, people had encroached upon government land.

“The corporation must first remove those encroachments I have listed. Why are you troubling poor people here. After all, they have set up shops far from the main roads. They are not troubling anyone,” he said.

Not stopping here, he accused the Bal Bhavan authorities of indulging in corruption and not taking care of children properly.

Mr. Biradar even said that he would talk to the city MLA and see that the eviction process was stopped.

While this was happening, police personnel from Jal Nagar Police Station stood there without intervening. Having left with no choice, the corporation staff went back without completing the task.

When The Hindu contacted Commissioner Audram, he said that he was out of station and that would take action after his return.

Meanwhile, an official of the Bal Bhavan, who was disappointed with the act of Mr. Biradar, on the condition of anonymity, said that they had given complaints on several occasion earlier seeking removal of encroachments but action had not been taken.

“Now, when action is being taken, an elected representative, instead of supporting us, is standing behind the wrong doers. What can we do now,” he said, helplessly.