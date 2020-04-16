Karnataka

Vijayapura Corpn. reaching daily needs to residentsin Containment Zone

Food kits being prepared by the city corporation for supplying to families in the Containment Zone in Vijayapura on Thursday.

For easing the life of around 2,000 families living in the Containment Zone of Vijayapura city since they cannot venture out for any needs, the staff of the City Corporation has taken the responsibility of meeting their daily needs.

From supplying groceries to vegetables to medicines, the corporation staff have been making arrangements to reach these essential items to the residents.

The district administration has sealed the entire localities coming under Gol Gumbaz Police limits after six cases were reported there. “Since people are barred from moving out of these areas, we are trying to reach their daily needs to them,” said Corporation Commissioner Harsha Shetty. He said that the corporation has deputed seven female staff to receive list of groceries, vegetables and milk from residents.

The numbers to contact are Kavyashri Ingleshwar Ph: 9845991132, Rashmi Malgavi 7680820881, Priyanka Kulkarni 9901093720, R.A. Muzawar 8310425195, Priti Ivani 8197804052, Parimala Chimmalagi 9481082045 and Pallavi Gunnapur Ph: 6363585604. “The staff will work between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each kit of grocery will cost ₹ 670,” he said and added that each kit will help a family of four sustain for a week. He said that service will continue till the areas remain sealed.

