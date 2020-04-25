Karnataka

Vijayapura convicts busy making masks

The inmates of Vijayapura District Prison preparing face masks for their fellow inmates and officials

The inmates of Vijayapura District Prison preparing face masks for their fellow inmates and officials   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 10 inmates of Vijayapura Central Prison are stitching masks eight hours a day, doing their bit to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. They make around 250 masks a day.

“Several prisons have started making masks with the help of their inmates. We also joined the league by asking our inmates to make masks which are in high demand today,” said I.J. Myageri, Jail Superintendent.

He said that the masks have been distributed among 439 inmates of the prison and the prison staff. “The remaining have been given to various government departments after they were sought by the district administration, Police Department, judiciary etc.”

He said that since the prison has only 10 sewing machines, only 10 inmates are involved. The inmates are trained tailors who normally stitch uniforms based on the need. They are being paid a wage of ₹75/day as per the norms. The prison would prepare masks so long as there is a requirement from various departments, he added.

