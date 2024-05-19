Vijayapura college to host week-long technical and cultural festival from Wednesday

A week-long technical and cultural festival will be held at BLDE University’s Vachana Pitamaha P.G. Halakatti Engineering College in Vijayapura from Wednesday.

Various programmes such as Open Day project exhibition, Invictus National Technical Fest, Rangamanch 2k24, inter-college cultural competition and Sambhrama 2k24, academic and sports and cultural competitions, will be held, college principal V.G. Sangam told a press conference in Vijayapura on Sunday.

Open Day is an annual event. It will be held on May 22. Over 200 projects by over 800 students will be displayed along with 14 projects sponsored by KSCST.

Undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students of various streams will present their projects. Students of high school, PU ​​and polytechnic colleges, teachers and general public of Vijayapura city can visit the exhibition.

A campus tour will be organised to help students explore skill development centres, laboratories, placement cell, library and other important centres of the deemed to be university.

Principal engineer of Quest Global Private Limited Belagavi Prashantha Marikatti will inaugurate it.

The events are divided into the following categories: (a) innovation, (b) social concern, (c) environment and (d) application.

Some of the important ones are Bicycle Powered Water Purification, IOT-based Smoke Zone, Smart Verbals for the visually challenged, Battery Monitoring in Electric Vehicles, Counterfeit Currency Using Machine Learning, Computer Science (AIML) Deep Learning by Engineering Department and Prediction of nephropathy using models, Competent Pomegranate with UNET, earthquake resistant structures and development of railway stations.

Invictus will be held on May 23. This technical festival showcases the technical talent of students. A total of 22 competitions have been organized as part of this technical programme. It includes technical competitions such as design, innovation, technical paper presentations, quizzes, coding, debugging, poster presentations and ideathon. It has total prizes of up to ₹50,000.

About 500 to 600 students from different parts of the country are expected to participate.

Rang Munch 2k24 will be held on May 24. This is being held for the first time. Students from various colleges of Vijayapura city will showcase its cultural heritage and artistic prowess. Cash prizes and awards will be distributed to the winners.

BLDE University Chief Administrative Officer R.B. Kotnal will inaugurate the event.

