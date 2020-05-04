Vijayapura: buses arranged for migrant workers stuck in Bengaluru

The District Administration of Vijayapura has arranged buses to bring migrants workers from Bengaluru to the district.

The workers who had gone to the State capital for employment, were left stranded after nation-wide lockdown was announced by the Union Government to prevent spreading of COVID-19.

“So far, some 70 buses have been sent to Bengaluru from the depot here to bring back the stranded workers,” Gangadhar, Divisional Controller told The Hindu

“In the first batch, we sent some ten buses on Saturday and Sunday. We sent 60 more buses to pick up the workers from Central Bus stand in Bengaluru,” he said.

Mr. Gangadhar said that as per the order for maintaining social distancing in the buses, each bus will carry a maximum of 30 persons only against its full capacity of around 60 passengers.

He said that the first batch of ten buses brought workers to the district while second batch of 60 buses is expected to arrive on Tuesday morning.

While in first batch, over 250 persons have arrived, in second batch over 1,500 workers are expected to return to the district.

Mr. Gangadhar said that since there is no exact data on the number of people of the district stranded in Bengaluru, they are sending around 70 buses considering a rough figure.

He said that the buses will be dropping the workers to all taluk head quarters or nearest places to their village so that the workers reach home easily.

“If we receive further orders, we will send more buses to bring more workers as the government has decided to offer the service for free,” he said.