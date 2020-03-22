Vijayapura bracing for shutdown today

With the district administration implementing ‘Janata Curfew’ to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district is bracing for an almost complete lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain home between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Services hit

Hence many services will remain shut on Sunday. Public transport will remain off the road tomorrow.

Autorickshaw owners and drivers have also extended support to the call and will not run.

The Karnataka Milk Federation has asked suppliers and vendors to ensure the milk is sold or delivered before 6 a.m. itself.

The city corporation has banned all weekly vegetable and daily vegetable markets to shut shop on Sunday.

There will also be no hotels, restaurants and other eateries open for the day.

Over 90 petrol stations in the district will be shut and there will be no availability of petrol till night.

While private hospitals have volunteered to keep all OPD services suspended, all government hospitals and emergency services will function as usual.

Meanwhile the district administration is urging the people to cooperate for the success of the campaign for preventing the spreading of COVID-19.