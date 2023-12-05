Vijayapura | At least three workers dead after accident at food processing unit

December 05, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Belagavi

At least three labourers died and several others were injured in an accident that occurred at a food processing unit in Vijayapura on Monday, December 5.

As many as 12 workers were stuck under a huge heap of maize that fell on them while working in the godown of Rajguru Foods in the industrial area outside the city. All the workers belong to Bihar, hailing from Khagaria, Samasthipur and Begusarai districts, the police said.

Crack in maize-holding silos

Officers of the fire and emergency personnel and police rushed to the spot. Rescue efforts are on and three bodies have been taken out, the police said. One injured labourer was rushed to the Ayush hospital at midnight. Efforts are on to extricate other injured labourers and shift them to hospitals, the officers said. A team led by SP Hrishikesh Sonawane summoned four earth movers and two cranes to clear the debris and pull out the workers.

The godown has 16 silos erected on metal frames. Each silo contained over 1.5 tonnes of maize. “At least two of them cracked and fell on the workers,’‘ an eye witness said. Over 150 workers from Bihar had arrived to work at Rajguru and other factories in the industrial area. They would work for 11 months and go home for a month every year.

M.B. Patil assures compensation

District in-charge minister M.B. Patil who was in Belagavi to attend the winter session, rushed to Vijayapura. He interacted with the other labourers in the factory and promised an inquiry and compensation. He said a high-level inquiry would be held to find out the cause of the accident. The State government will not only give compensation to the victims but also ensure that the factory owners release some compensation, he said.

He directed Deputy commissioner T. Bhoobalan to send bodies of all the deceased workers to their native villages after contacting the deputy commissioners of various districts in Bihar. He also directed the DC and SP to ensure that the rescue efforts are done promptly to save more lives.

ZP CEO Rahul Sindhe, Deputy SP Basavaraj Yeligar and others were present during the minister’s visit.