Vijayapura Airport to be operational this year: M.B. Patil

July 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district in-charge for Vijayapura M.B. Patil has said that the State government would release ₹80 crore soon to facilitate the completion of remaining works of the airport in Vijayapura.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence in Vijayapura on Saturday, Mr. Patil said that steps would be taken to make the Vijayapura Airport operational in the current year as announced in the Budget.

“The work will not be delayed because of the lapses that have happened in the allotment of the airport works to PWD contractors. Ideally IDD (Infrastructure Development Department) should have floated tenders.. Instead PWD called the tenders. Maybe the previous government wanted to allow the PWD contractors to participate and we will look into it. However, let me assure you, the inquiry into the lapses will not delay the work on Vijayapura Airport,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Patil said that the State government would focus on developing the district as a manufacturing hub in the days to come. Referring to the proposals on setting up food park and wine park in Vijayapura district, Mr. Patil said that while developing the required infrastructure, it was essential that there was no duplication of some facilities.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given a befitting reply to the critics of the guarantee schemes by presenting a balanced Budget.

On Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s comment that the Budget was anti-poor, Mr. Patil sought to know from Mr. Joshi for whom were the guarantee schemes like Gruha Jyoti, Shakti, Bhagya Laxmi, and stipend for the unemployed were meant for. “Are they meant for the rich? Mr. Joshi should speak responsibly,” he said.

On the delay in appointing the Leader of the Opposition in BJP, Mr. Patil said that probably just like the Chief Minister’s post, a rate had been fixed for the Opposition leader’s post too.