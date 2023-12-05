ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayapura airport expected to be ready by February 2024

December 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government told the Legislative Council on December 5 that the Vijayapura airport is expected to be ready by February 2024.

Replying to a question by Prakash K. Rathod, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur told the Council that the airport was being developed at a cost of ₹347.92 crore to enable the operation of Airbus 320 type aircraft. So far, ₹310 crore had been spent on the project.

Package I works, under progress since February 2021, had been completed to an extent of 91%. Package II works, launched in April 2022, had been completed up to 82% extent. Package III works, under progress since October 2022, had been completed up to 79%, he said.

The Minister said that 727.01 acres of land was acquired for the project. Of this, compensation of ₹31.92 crore had been disbursed for acquiring 351 acres. In addition, ₹2.25 crore had been deposited for 28.08 acres in court. Of the land acquired, 347.33 acres were government land, he said.

