Vijayapura airport: Cabinet nod for preparing project plan

The State Cabinet has given its nod to prepare a project plan for the construction of an airport in Vijayapura on a cost-sharing basis with the Union and State governments.

The approval was given during the Cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

During the meeting, it was decided to direct Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Infrastructure, Vandita Sharma prepare a detailed report and submit it to the government for further action.

Sources said that since the Union government had sought a report on the construction of an airport in the State on a cost-sharing basis of 51% and 49% by the Centre and the State respectively, the Cabinet resolved to select Vijayapura for the project.

It is said that during the discussion on the construction of a greenfield airport in Hassan, Home Minister M.B. Patil intervened. He regretted that despite Vijayapura city having land allotted for the airport, the project had not taken off owing to the agency concerned withdrawing from it. Even after raising the matter with the Civil Aviation Ministry on many occasions, nothing concrete happened, sources quoting the Minister said.

Vijayapura has numerous world famous monuments, but we are unable to promote tourism and attract more foreign visitors to because of lack of airport. Besides this, since the district cultivates cash crops such as grapes, pomegranates, and lemons in large quantities, horticultural products can be exported faster if there is an airport and farmers can earn more profit, sources quoting the Minister said.

After listening to Mr. Patil, Mr. Kumaraswamy reportedly agreed to it and directed Ms. Sharma to prepare the report.