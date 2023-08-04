Vijayanand Travels to buy 550 Volvo/Eicher buses for ₹500 crore

August 04, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Bengaluru

Hubballi-based Vijayanand Travels has placed an order to buy 550 Intercity luxury buses from Volvo and Eicher. The order, touted to be the largest-ever for such buses in the country, is valued at ₹500 crore.

The order would include 500 units of Eicher Intercity 13.5m AC and non-AC sleeper coaches and 50 Volvo 9600 luxury sleeper coaches. These buses will be manufactured entirely at the Hoskote and Pithampur factories of Volvo and Eicher.

The acquisition of buses was part of VT’s ambitious India expansion, said the company that currently operates in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Goa.

Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director, Vijayanand Travels Private Limited, said, “Keeping our grand legacy as a backdrop, we want to establish pan-India operations in terms of fleet size, geographical reach, and intercity connectivity.’‘

“We are delighted to receive this follow-up order from Vijayanand Travels. We continue to live our commitment to shaping the future of the Indian bus industry through the Volvo and Eicher range,” said Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles.

