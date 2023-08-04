ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayanand Travels to buy 550 Volvo/Eicher buses for ₹500 crore

August 04, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi-based Vijayanand Travels has placed an order to buy 550 Intercity luxury buses from Volvo and Eicher. The order, touted to be the largest-ever for such buses in the country, is valued at ₹500 crore.

The order would include 500 units of Eicher Intercity 13.5m AC and non-AC sleeper coaches and 50 Volvo 9600 luxury sleeper coaches. These buses will be manufactured entirely at the Hoskote and Pithampur factories of Volvo and Eicher.

The acquisition of buses was part of VT’s ambitious India expansion, said the company that currently operates in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Goa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director, Vijayanand Travels Private Limited, said, “Keeping our grand legacy as a backdrop, we want to establish pan-India operations in terms of fleet size, geographical reach, and intercity connectivity.’‘

“We are delighted to receive this follow-up order from Vijayanand Travels. We continue to live our commitment to shaping the future of the Indian bus industry through the Volvo and Eicher range,” said Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US