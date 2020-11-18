Karnataka

Vijayanagara will be 31st district of Karnataka

B.S. Yediyurappa  

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved the decade-old demand of carving out Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district. Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of the State.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has decided to bifurcate Ballari and fulfil the demand of Forest and Environment Minister Anand Singh, who quit Congress in 2019 by tendering resignation to the membership of the Assembly and helped bring BJP to power.

Mr. Yediyurappa last year had assured Mr. Anand Singh that a new district would be carved out of Ballari and named after the Vijayanagara empire that ruled from this region.

