Vijayanagara district gets six taluks

Cabinet panel to study if 2,058 acres of govt. land can be given to JSW Steel Plant

The State Cabinet on Friday approved inclusion of six taluks in the newly formed Vijayanagara district from Ballari district.

A Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, decided on inclusion of Hosapete, Hagaribommanahalli, Hoovina Hadagali, Kottur, Kudligi, and Harapanahalli in Vijayanagara district with Hosapete as its headquarters.

Ballari district will have the remaining five taluks of Ballari, Siruguppa, Sandur, Kurugodu, and Kampli. The undivided district has 11 taluks and 10 Assembly constituencies. The Cabinet last week decided to bifurcate Ballari district.

On land for mining

Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said it was decided in the Cabinet to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee to study if 2,058 acres of government land can be given to JSW Steel Plant at Toranagal in Ballari–Hosapete iron ore belt for mining.

The former Minister H.K. Patil of the Congress and other leaders had strongly opposed selling land to the steel plant during the tenure of the coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy in 2019.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved revised cost of ₹384 crore for construction of the Shivamogga airport. Earlier, the cost was ₹224 crore. It approved release of ₹39.36 crore for the Agricultural Marketing Department for construction of godowns with the aid of NABARD.

Hota recommendation

As per the Hota Committee recommendations, it was decided that candidates will be called for interviews for gazette probationary posts by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in the ratio of 1:15. Earlier, the KPSC used to hold interviews for 20 candidates for every post (1:20).

The Minister said a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu would be constituted to fill backlog posts in SC and ST categories.

The Cabinet approved development of 98 housing colonies by the Karnataka Housing Board in different towns of the State. The estimated cost of these colonies would be ₹7,275 crore.

Ahead of polls

With Maski constituency going for bypolls soon, the Cabinet approved a ₹52.54 crore canal modernisation work in Maski.

The Labour Department staff have been allowed to carry forward 45 days of unused paid leave for the next year.

A sum of ₹42.43 has been approved for taking up development works of the Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi.

Administrative approval was given for construction of a check-dam at Dota in Karpe village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, the Minister said.

Several Ministers did not attend the Cabinet meeting as they are away visiting Delhi and other cities.