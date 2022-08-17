Vijayanagara DC to stay at Marabbihal village on Saturday

Anirudh Sravan | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

As part of the government’s village stay programme, Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Sravan has planned to stay at Marabbihal village in Hagaribommanahalli taluk and redress their grievances on Saturday.

In a statement released on Wednesday by N. Mahesh Babu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district, all the arrangements were made for Mr. Sravan’s stay in the village.

“The Deputy Commissioner would personally interact with the people and hear their problems. He would try to resolve the issues on the spot. I appeal to the residents of Marabbihal to express themselves before Mr. Sravan,” Mr. Babu said.

Mr. Babu added that all the tahashildars in the district would also stay at a village in their respective taluk along with taluk level officers and redress the people’s problem on the same day. As per the information he provided, Huvina Hadagali tahashildar would stay at Hirehadagali village, Kudligi tahashildar would stay at Alur village, Hosapete tahashildar would stay at G. Nagalapur village, Harapanahalli tahashildar would stay at Adavihalli village and Kottur tahashildar would stay at Kalapur village.

“Deputy Commissioner and tahashildars of different taluks would interact with people between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the villages they have selected for the stay. The villagers would then present cultural programmes in the evening,” Mr. Babu said.

Mr. Babu said that issues related to land records, of welfare programmes, development projects, burial grounds, drinking water, housing schemes and other basic things would be addressed on priority basis.

