Vijayanagar reservoirs to be inaugurated on June 30

Drinking water distribution is set to improve in almost half of Mysuru city with the modernisation of two major Central Storage Reservoirs (CSRs) at Vijayanagar second stage almost completed.

The CSRs with 18 million litre capacity and 27 million litre capacity, which have been renovated under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), a Central scheme, are expected to ease distribution with daily longer duration supply to several localities. The renovated reservoirs will be inaugurated on June 30.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, accompanied by MLA L. Nagendra, BJP leader M. Rajendra, and engineers from Mysuru City Corporation, inspected the works on Wednesday.

By 2021, the total population of Mysuru city is expected to touch 13,43,000 and 274 million litres a day will be required to meet the drinking water requirements. Under AMRUT, works had been initiated to improve water availability to the city by strengthening the CSRs, construction of new CSRs, laying of bigger diameter pipelines at an estimated cost of ₹156 crore. So far, ₹77.68 crore had been spent under the scheme. Some works were set for launch in December this year.

The new CSR with 13 million litre capacity is expected to be ready in six months, according to MCC sources. KUWSSB executive engineer Prasanna Murthy told The Hindu that the rooftop of the CSRs had collapsed, affecting sufficient storage. Water was also getting polluted. Instead of concrete, the CSRs had been covered with metal roof sheets and the reservoir walls had been re-plastered so that they can sustain for longer.

With the completion of the work, supply can be managed better since 40% of the water needs of the city was met by the two CSRs, he said. Once the CSR of 13 mld was also ready, the quantum will go up substantially, Mr. Murthy said.

In addition, 1,168 diameter pipelines will be laid from Hongalli pumping station to the CSR complex in Vijayanagar here. The existing pipelines of 750 diameter will be replaced to ensure increased pumping to the reservoirs. Also, new pumps will be installed after the construction of the new pump house at Hongalli.

In 4 to 5 months, 18 mld water will be available additionally for pumping to the city from Hongalli, Mr. Murthy said.