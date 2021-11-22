Vijayakumar Tegalatippi elected

KALABURAGI

22 November 2021 19:16 IST

Vijayakumar Tegalatippi was elected president of Kalaburagi district unit Kannada Sahitya Parishat by defeating his nearest rival Veerabhadrappa Simpi with a margin of 557 votes.

Mr. Tegalatippi polled 2,898 votes against Mr. Simpi’s 2,234 votes. B.H. Niragudi came third with 2,117 votes followed by Vishwanath Bhakare with 368 and A.B. Hosamani with 115.

As many as 7,787 voters of the total 16,621 exercised their franchise on Sunday in 23 polling stations set up across the district. Counting of votes was completed and results announced late on Sunday.

“There is a wrong perception among people that Kannada Sahitya Parishat is for Kannada writers only. Its activities may be one of the reasons for it. But, we need to develop the institution in such a way that every Kannadiga feels proud to be associated with it. I will work towards this aim. I will take the institution to the rural areas. I will take up a special membership drive in rural areas,” Mr. Tegalatippi said, after the declaration of results. He thanked the voters for having shown confidence in him.