Vijaya Sankalpa Rathayatra in Hassan

March 07, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party is holding its Vijaya Sankalpa Rathayatra in Hassan district from March 8 to 10.

A press release issued here on Tuesday said the Rathayatra will reach Shravanabelgola by 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel will garland Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swamy of Jain Mutt. Mr. Kateel will be accompanied by Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, former Mminister K.S.Eshwarappa and others.

The yatra will cover Shravanabelgola and Arsikere constituencies on Wednesday. The next day, it will move to Belur and Sakleshpur constituencies. The party leaders will address a rally in Sakleshpur at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Later, the yatra will reach Hassan, where they will hold a road-show. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, will take part in the roadshow.

The yatra will cover Holenarsipur and Arkalgud constituencies on March 10, said the release issued by Vijay Kumar, in-charge of media in Hassan.

