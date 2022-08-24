Vijaya Bank ex-chairman Sadananda Shetty passes away

K. Sadananda Shetty, former Vijaya Bank chairman and founder and serving Chairman of Soham Group of Companies, passed away on Wednesday.

Mr. Shetty breathed his last at Nice city in France. He was 85.

He was the chairman of Vijaya Bank, which has now merged with Bank of Baroda, from 1983 to 1990. He also served as the vice-chairman of Indian Banks Association. He was on the boards of Air India and Industrial Reconstruction Bank of India.

Mr. Shetty was current president of Renewable Energy Developers Association of Karnataka.

The mortal remains are expected to arrive in Bengaluru in a day or two and the final rites would be held in the city, according to his family.