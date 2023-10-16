Vijay Tendulkar’s Kanyadaan staged in Shivamogga

October 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The two shows of Kanyadaan, Marathi playwright Vijay Tendulkar’s play, staged by Sahyadri Ranga Taranga in Shivamogga over the weekend, received a good response from the theatre lovers of the city.

Both the shows witnessed a packed auditorium. While the production of the play and the performances of the actors were well appreciated, many had questions about the depiction of characters and the relevance of the theme. The production said it was an experiment of intimate theatre, where the audience is seated close to the stage. The actors did not make use of sound system to reach out to audience.

Kanyadaan, written by Vijay Tendulkar in 1983, has been translated into Kannada by Dr. H.S. Nagabhushan, who also plays the lead role of Nath Devalikar. Journalist and theatre personality R.S. Halaswamy directed the play, which deals with caste differences, class hierarchy, and man-woman relationships.

Jyoti, the daughter of Nath Devalikar, a legislator, and Seva, a social activist, decides to marry Arun Athavale, a Dalit poet and writer. Her decision is welcomed by his father, while her mother is worried about the consequences. The emotional upheavals that Arun Athavale undergoes as he enters Jyoti’s place and meets her family members define his character. The marriage turns out to be a disaster for Jyoti. She refuses to return to her parents, maintaining that she will continue to find love in him despite all difficulties. And she holds her father responsible for her stand. The play poignantly represents the downfall of Devalikar as an idealist.

Deepika S., who played the role of Jyoti, won the hearts of the audience. She received a round of applause for her stellar performance at the climax, where she placed her arguments before Devalikar. Chetan Rayanahalli, who played Arun Athavale, succeeded in leaving an impression on theatre lovers. Nagabhushan (Devalikar) and Madhura B.S. (Seva) gave justice to their roles.

The show was followed by a discussion among the audience. Many people expressed their anguish with R.S. Halaswamy, the director of the play, for the way the Dalit poet character (Arun Athavale) had been depicted. M. Gurumurthy, State convener of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, said many Dalit activists did marry upper-caste women, and nobody behaved the way the character in the play did.

Akshatha Hunchadakatte, a poet and publisher, felt that the play had no relevance at a time when there had been many incidents of ‘honour killing’ over inter-caste marriages. Rajendra Chenni, a retired professor of English, said that the show was a success because it did disturb the audience. “Yes, we have many questions about the play. The very fact that the play prompted so many questions proves that the show was effective,” he added.

