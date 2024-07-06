ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Mahanthesh takes charge as Haveri DC

Published - July 06, 2024 08:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri district being greeted by outgoing Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar IAS, on Saturday took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Haveri district.

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy handed over the charge and greeted the new DC on Saturday. Mr. Raghunandan has been transferred as Commissioner of Treasury in Bengaluru.

Mr. Mahantesh is a KAS officer of 2004-06. From Shirahatti in Gadag district, he holds a degree in veterinary sciences. He was promoted to IAS rank in 2021. Prior to the present posting, he was the Director of Small and Medium Industries.

Senior district officials welcomed him.

