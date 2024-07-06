Vijay Mahanthesh takes charge as Haveri DC

Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar IAS, on Saturday took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Haveri district.

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy handed over the charge and greeted the new DC on Saturday. Mr. Raghunandan has been transferred as Commissioner of Treasury in Bengaluru.

Mr. Mahantesh is a KAS officer of 2004-06. From Shirahatti in Gadag district, he holds a degree in veterinary sciences. He was promoted to IAS rank in 2021. Prior to the present posting, he was the Director of Small and Medium Industries.

Senior district officials welcomed him.

