Vijay Kumar takes charge as registrar of Kuvempu University

February 05, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
KAS officer Vijay Kumar H.B. took charge as Registrar (Administration) of Kuvempu University at university campus at Shankaraghatta near Shivamogga on Monday. photo by special arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KAS officer Vijay Kumar H.B. took charge as registrar (Administration) of Kuvempu University at the university campus at Shankaraghatta near Shivamogga on Monday.

The State government appointed Vijay Kumar as registrar of the university on February 2. He was the special land acquisition officer of NHAI at Yadgir.

Mr. Vijay Kumar, a native of Channagiri in Davangere district, joined KAS in 2014. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant professor at Davangere University. He served as tahsildar of Shivamogga taluk in 2018.

