March 04, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Vijay Kumar Malashetty, a professor of Zoology, has been appointed as Provisional Vice-Chancellor of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari. He was serving as the Dean of Pure Sciences in the same university.

Anant L. Zandekar, whose term as Provisional Vice-Chancellor of the university ended, handed over charge to Prof. Malashetty on Monday.