Vijay Jyoti Yatra reaches Raichur

The Raichur district administration welcomed Vijay Jyoti Yatra which entered the district from Koppal district on Sunday. The Jyoti Yatra is scheduled to reach Kittur for the valedictory function.

Tahsildar Suresh Varma, who welcomed the Jyoti with a floral tribute to Channamma, said that the struggle of the Kittur queen against the British is part of the history of Indian Independence.

“The great freedom fighter’s life story is a model for everyone,” he added.

Various teams performed cultural programmes en route the yatra. Later, a farewell was given to the Vijay Jyoti Yatra in Raichur.

