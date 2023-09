September 21, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

President Droupadi Murmu has, in her capacity as Visitor to Central University of Karnataka, appointed the former Foreign Secretary of India Vijay Gokhale as the Chancellor of the university in Kalaburagi for a term of five years with effect from September 15, 2023.

In a media communication released here on Thursday, the Registrar of Central University has said that the appointment has been made under Clause 10(1) and Statute 1(1) of the Central Universities Act 2009.