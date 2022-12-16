  1. EPaper
Vijay Diwas celebrations

December 16, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

To commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 War and to pay homage to the warriors, ‘Vijay Diwas’ was celebrated on December 16 at the Headquarters Training Command, Bengaluru.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the HQ TC War Memorial to pay homage to the martyrs.

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, and Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command laid wreaths at the war memorial to commemorate the occasion.

