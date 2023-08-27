‘Vigilant observation and prompt action required with active surveillance during disease outbreaks’

August 27, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Belagavi

ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR-NITM) held an orientation programme for officials of the State governments of Karnataka and Goa, on the ‘Role of laboratory in Disease Surveillance with special reference to outbreaks of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases’ in Belagavi on Sunday.

Scientists and government officials agreed to develop a framework of interactive mechanism of collaborative work in diagnosis and research and to a conduct a series of training and orientation programmes for the health officials of the ctates.

Programme convener Subarna Roy, Director, ICMR-NITM, spoke about the importance of vigilant observation and prompt action required in active surveillance with special reference to outbreaks of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases.

Dr. Roy, who has been involved in identifying several outbreaks of infectious diseases in the north and Kalyana Karnataka regions, shared his experience in investigating outbreaks of cholera, hepatitis, diphtheria, and other diseases.

He reassured the continued support of ICMR-NITM Belagavi to the State health authorities in identifying outbreaks, containment and prevention. Srinivas S.R., State epidemiologist, Karnataka Health Department, spoke on the role of IDSP in the outbreak of investigation.

Girish Kumar, scientist, ICMR-NIE, Chennai, spoke on role of laboratory in outbreak investigation and diagnosis of cholera and gastroenteritis. Dr. Chandan, scientist, ICMR-NITM, delivered a lecture on data collection and documentation of outbreaks. Harish D.R., scientist ICMR-NITM, spoke on precautions to be taken during sample collection, transportation and storage. Rima Sahay, scientist ICMR-NIV, Pune, spoke on biosafety precautions during outbreak investigations. Kamran Zaman, scientist, ICMR-NITM, and organising secretary, spoke about viral research and diagnostics laboratory (VRDL) activities.

The programme concluded with a panel discussion on ‘ICMR-NITM and State Collaboration: A way forward’. The panel comprised of resourcepersons Ashok Kumar Shetty, director, BIMS Belagavi, Shobha Mulimani, Divisional Joint Director Health and Family Welfare, Mahesh Koni, District Health Officer, Belagavi.

As many as 50 officers and staff including District Surveillance Officers, IDSP officers, microbiologists and epidemiologists of the Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions of Karnataka and Goa participated.

